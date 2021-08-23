Gwyneth Paltrow is resting with ex-husband Chris Martin and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson: photo / HB

Ex-spouses Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin went together to the ski resort of Aspen, Colorado, where they spend New Year’s holidays with their lovers and two children.

Despite divorcing in 2015, the 47-year-old Hollywood actress and 42-year-old Coldplay frontman managed to maintain a warm friendship.

On vacation, Paltrow came with her husband, producer Brad Falchak, as well as the beloved of her ex-husband, actress Dakota Johnson, who no longer hides her relationship with Martin. The couples were accompanied by the children of Paltrow and Martin – daughter Apple and son Moses.

It is noteworthy that the paparazzi managed to take several pictures of Dakota Johnson and Apple in Aspen. Judging by the pictures, Martin’s daughter managed to find a common language with his girlfriend.









It’s worth noting that in March 2014, Paltrow and Martin announced their divorce after 10 years of marriage, describing the process as a deliberate separation. Paltrow later explained that the process of deliberate separation is an opportunity to understand that every irritation and argument during marriage is a signal to look inside and find a negative inner object that needs healing. Referring to her mentor, doctor Khabib Sadegi, the actress noted that “from this position, there are no guilty ones, there are only two people, and everything is connected with these people, as individuals, and not with their relationships. “