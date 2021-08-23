How Emma Stone’s mother dishonored her at her first major event

The mother of Hollywood actress Emma Stone once drank extra champagne at the ceremony and began asking the most ridiculous questions to Angelina Jolie.

Recently, actress Emma Stone has become a guest star on the Jimmy Fallon show. During the interview, the celebrity recalled a very funny and ridiculous situation that happened back in 2011. Emma and her mom came to the Golden Globes together. The actress at that time was only 22 years old and for the first time she received such an honor – to be a guest at a world event.

“I was very, very worried then, so I decided that it would be a good idea to take my mother with me.” – Emma admits.

It was a great surprise for the actress that the two places that were assigned to her name were next to the married couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.









“We really sat next to them! From this huge hall we got exactly these places. Then I sat and thought: “Wow!” – says the actress.

Unfortunately for Emma, ​​neither she nor her mother could then restrain their emotions, their admiration knew no bounds. It was at this moment that Emma’s mother decided to dishonor her daughter, an aspiring actress. She asked Angelina Jolie, who is famous as a mother of many children, if she has any children at all?