How will regulatory issues and mandatory KYC affect the price of Binance Coin (BNB)? | Blockchain24

Binance Coin (BNB) is up 30% in two weeks, but the fourth largest cryptocurrency by market cap seems to be struggling to break the $ 450 resistance.

Given the similarity of the situation compared to previous cases, investors have reason to doubt the recent performance, especially as Solana (SOL), a rival smart contract platform, hit an all-time high on August 18. The move was in part due to a recent $ 70 million crowdfund to support its decentralized exchange (DEX), Mango Markets and the launch of the NFT project.

BNB reacted negatively after the exchange abruptly stopped trading in stock tokens on July 16 and raised concerns among investors that regulatory barriers would seriously affect the exchange’s growth. In late July, the closure of derivatives trading for Binance’s European and Hong Kong customers exacerbated BNB’s troubles. On August 18, De Nederlandsche Bank, the central bank of the Netherlands, issued a warning to Binance after concluding that the exchange was offering crypto services to local residents. Authorities say the company is not acting in accordance with the country’s Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Law.

BNB perpetual contract premiums disappeared

Derivative data provides a good indication of how whales and professional traders position themselves on Binance Coin (BNB). Although future longs (buyers) and shorts (sellers) are always the same, their leverage can vary. Thus, by evaluating the funding rate for perpetual contracts, one can determine how bullish or bearish these investors are. Derivative exchanges will charge fees from the side requiring more leverage, which is paid to the opposite side. It is usually calculated every 8 hours, but some exchanges like FTX have hourly rates.









In neutral markets, the funding rate typically ranges from 0% to 0.03% on the positive side. This number is equivalent to 0.6% per week and indicates that it is longs who pay it.

There was a slightly bullish funding rate of 0.10% between August 11 and 17, but it has dissipated over the past few days. While the current readings are completely different from the bearish negative 0.15% seen at the end of July, they do not confirm traders’ confidence in leverage.

Professional traders didn’t go bullish

To confirm if this data reflects any specific question regarding perpetual contracts, let’s take a look at the quarterly futures premium. Retail traders generally avoid quarterly contracts due to the hassle of calculating a futures premium approaching expiration. These fixed date instruments do not have funding rate adjustments, unlike perpetual contracts. Therefore, potential imbalances in demand are reflected by price differentials compared to conventional spot markets.

Healthy markets should show a premium of 0.2% to 1% on quarterly contracts, while a negative reading is a bearish situation known as underdevelopment.

The data confirms the bearish mid-July previously seen on the funding rate, as September futures contracts were quoted at a 5% discount. However, the quarterly contract has been neutral over the past few weeks, indicating neutral and bearish sentiment on the part of professional traders. Derivatives show zero signs of bullishness on the part of investors. It is also clear that retailers and whales currently have little confidence that the $ 450 level will be broken in the short term.