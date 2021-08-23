In the acting family of Ryan and Blake, the couple starred in turns so that there was someone to look after the children.

“Deadpool” and “Hitman’s Bodyguard” star Ryan Reynolds told the story of meeting his current wife, actress Blake Lively. The star couple met on the set of the superhero film Green Lantern (2011), which the actor later recognized as a failure for his career.

“I met Blake in the darkest corner of the anus in the universe, called the Green Lantern. We were friends and buddies, and after about a year and a half we had a double date, but we dated different people, ”Ryan said in the SmartLess podcast. – We hung out together and always kind of kept in touch by chance. And then somehow she went to Boston. I also needed to go to Boston, and I said that I would go with her. I just begged her to sleep with me. “







When the girl responded to the actor in return, their relationship immediately turned into a fairy tale, Reynolds shared. A week later, he thought that he should buy a house with his beloved, and they, however, went to look after the family nest.

The wedding took place in 2012. Now the star spouses already have three daughters – six-year-old James, four-year-old Ainez and one-year-old Betty. Ryan says that his wife, who is 11 years his junior, does a great job of parenting – much better than her husband, since he is “still a child himself.”

“I am next to my wife and children, my marriage is incredibly important to me, and this friendship is important to me,” the actor said. “Blake and I don’t do films at the same time. When she’s ready to do something, I’ll quit my job. She will act in the film, and I will be with her on the set, walking with the children. “

We will remind, in August in cinemas will be released a new science fiction film with Reynolds in the title role.

