In front of her husband: Blake Lively flirts with her fitness trainer on social media

Blake Lively with his trainer Don Saladino

Spouses Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are big fans of jokes on social networks. Recently, the star family has found another way to cheer up their subscribers. They decided to advertise in an original way the services of their personal fitness trainer Don Saladino, who offered his free online lessons during the coronavirus pandemic.

First, a photo of Don with a description of his fitness program in his story was published by 43-year-old Ryan. Then 32-year-old Blake reposted this picture on her page and found an original way to attract the attention of the audience to the services of a trainer. Lively joked that for a long time she tried to swipe Don’s photo to the right, as is usually done with people you like in online dating apps.

Photo from Instagram Blake Lively

Ryan, I keep swiping to the right! This thing doesn’t work! Ah … it turns out you had to scroll up,

– joked Lively, referring to her husband.

Blake Lively with coach Don Saladino

Recall that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who have been together for more than seven years, constantly tease each other in interviews with journalists and social networks. Ryan once even joked that their relationship with Blake was just fiction.

Well, actually, I never even met her. As a couple, we only exist in the online space. And it works great! Actually I am married to a woman named Louise from Denmark. We have four children and it’s amazing

– Reynolds teased his wife in one of the television programs at the end of last year.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds









By the way, Ryan recently told about their quarantine with Blake and their three daughters, and he did it in his usual ironic manner:

We do a lot of homeschooling. We are lucky to have a small garden, so we learn a little about gardening. But mostly I drink.

While in quarantine, Ryan and Blake also made a major donation to two non-profit organizations that provide food to millions of people in the United States and Canada during these challenging times. The couple donated a million dollars for charitable purposes.