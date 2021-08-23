Investors shared their predictions amid bitcoin’s $ 50K breakout.

Many members of the crypto community believe that BTC is ahead of growth.

The most capitalized cryptocurrency – bitcoin – started Monday with a breakout of the $ 50 thousand level. As of 07:42 (Moscow time), BTC is trading at $ 50,262. was at this level in mid-May 2021. Over the course of the day, bitcoin, according to the CoinMarketCap resource, has risen in price by 2.90%, over the week – by 5.83%.

Bitcoin chart. Source: TradingView

Meanwhile, bitcoin hashrate (the aggregate processing power dedicated to mining cryptocurrency) continues to recover. As of this writing, the indicator has returned to levels that were first recorded in July 2020. The recovery of the bitcoin hash rate suggests that miners are gradually connecting to the cryptocurrency network, who were forced to disconnect amid regulatory pressure from the Chinese authorities in late May – early June 2021.

Bitcoin hashrate. Source: blockchain.com

Against the background of the growth of the bitcoin rate and the hashrate of the cryptocurrency, investors decided to share their predictions.

Bitcoin predictions from crypto community members

Against the background of a breakthrough of bitcoin at the level of $ 50 thousand, the CEO of the most popular crypto-exchange Binance Changpeng Zhao wrote in his microblog “this is just the beginning”. Members of the crypto community decided that the developer was talking about the potential for further growth in the digital asset market.









Analyst Lark Davis also noted that the prospects for positive movement are open for bitcoin. This is indicated by the results of technical analysis of the cryptocurrency chart.

Analyst Will Clement believes that the path to growth to $ 180 thousand is open for BTC.This is indicated by the signals of the bitcoin forecasting model, which takes into account the previous price highs, lows and the range of movement of the cryptocurrency rate. The analyst suggested that BTC could move along the following trajectory: $ 59K, $ 98K, $ 180K.

Participants of the crypto community who prefer to analyze the prospects for further movement of bitcoin based on the behavior of BTC in the periods after the previous halvings, also see the potential for the growth of the cryptocurrency rate.

Investors also drew attention to the general dynamics of the movement of a digital asset. Analysis of the behavior of the cryptocurrency over the years indicates the prospects for the growth of the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin movement over the years. Source: microblogging CEO Compound Capital Advisors Charlie Biliello

Meanwhile, bitcoin’s fear and greed index was in the green zone. This position of the indicator suggests that most investors are currently considering BTC as a promising asset for investment.

