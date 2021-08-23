Kendall Jenner is spending a romantic vacation with her boyfriend in Sardinia. Photo!

American supermodel, participant of the television reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, 25-year-old Kendall Jenner, was caught by paparazzi cameras while vacationing on the island of Ponza in Italy.

Kendall and her boyfriend, basketball player Devin Booker, are spending a romantic vacation in Sardinia. The lovers, in the company of their friends, decided to take a ride on the sea in a small snow-white boat and landed on the sunny island of Ponza.

The supermodel looked amazing in a green mini bikini, she happily posed for a photo of Devina and sipped her wine.

Young people landed on the island to stroll along the beach. Once on the shore, the company surveyed the surroundings, and Kendall had fun on the pebble beach.

Demonstrating her luxurious body, the star enjoyed the sun’s rays and was in high spirits.









Kendall Jenner does not like to talk about her personal life, but those close to her say that she is “crazy” about her boyfriend, whom she has been dating for over a year.

“She has never looked so happy. And her whole family is also in love with Devin, ”a source from Jenner’s inner circle told People. – Devin is such a great guy. He is very humble and does not want popularity. He’s very nice to Kendall. “

The couple was first spotted together in April 2020, and their first photo together on Instagram appeared on Valentine’s Day.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians producer Farnaz Farjam says Kendall will not allow any of his partners to appear on the show until they have been together for “at least a year.”

“Kendall has always had this rule – before letting her man appear on reality TV, they must meet for at least a year, because she doesn’t know what people’s true intentions are,” Farjum told Bravo’s podcast The Daily Dish.