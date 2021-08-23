Kim Kardashian and all her children were sick with coronavirus

The socialite did not say exactly when she faced COVID-19. However, it is known that the whole family was very hard on the disease.
Kim Kardashian with children was sick with coronavirus
The celebrity shared that the first to fall ill was her 6-year-old son Saint, who contracted the coronavirus at school. He coughed violently and cried. Kardashian was very worried that the disease would spread to the whole family, but that is what happened.
Subsequently, the rest of the children became infected with COVID-19. In particular, 7-year-old North began to vomit, and after that the state of health of Kim herself, 2-year-old Psalm and 3-year-old Chicago worsened. Positive tests for coronavirus confirmed the news.
Because of this, the shooting of the reality show “The Kardashian Family” had to be postponed for 2 weeks. The socialite was hard on the disease – she had a high temperature. But subsequently, the whole family successfully overcame the coronavirus.
Kim Kardashian with children / Photo from the Instagram star
Coronavirus in other family members
- After a noisy party on a private island dedicated to the 40th birthday of socialite Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian announced that she was sick with coronavirus in March 2020.
- Sister Kim and mom Kris Jenner admitted that she felt very bad, was scared and nervous. From the symptoms, the star had vomiting, cough, hot flashes and cold and terrible headaches.
- Around the same time, Kanye West was sick. Even then, Kim Kardashian looked after her husband, although it was “scary and incomprehensible” for her.