Kim Kardashian and all her children were sick with coronavirus

The socialite did not say exactly when she faced COVID-19. However, it is known that the whole family was very hard on the disease.

Back to the topic Staff Kim Kardashian filed a lawsuit against her

Kim Kardashian with children was sick with coronavirus

The celebrity shared that the first to fall ill was her 6-year-old son Saint, who contracted the coronavirus at school. He coughed violently and cried. Kardashian was very worried that the disease would spread to the whole family, but that is what happened.

Subsequently, the rest of the children became infected with COVID-19. In particular, 7-year-old North began to vomit, and after that the state of health of Kim herself, 2-year-old Psalm and 3-year-old Chicago worsened. Positive tests for coronavirus confirmed the news.

Because of this, the shooting of the reality show “The Kardashian Family” had to be postponed for 2 weeks. The socialite was hard on the disease – she had a high temperature. But subsequently, the whole family successfully overcame the coronavirus.











Kim Kardashian with children / Photo from the Instagram star

Coronavirus in other family members