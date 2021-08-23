Kim Kardashian told how she came off in her student years

Kim Kardashian showed her millionth audience how she and her sister Kourtney looked as a student for years.

Popular American TV star and model Kim Kardashian loves to share various shots from her life with numerous fans on the instagram social network, where she is followed by 245 million people.

This time, the star showed an archive photo from the student days. The girl told how she loved to visit her sister and her university friends and spend time with them.

Photo from the page of Kim Kardashian

“Student years, baby! The University of Arizona alone did not let me turn into a wild party girl. I remember visiting Court on campus and being her driver. I hated all these wild parties so much that I stayed at home and was never thirsty or NEVER hang out. I’ve never been a student there, but you have shaped my life more than you think, “- Kim’s story.

In the photo, Kim and Courtney are posing at one of the parties, embracing tenderly. Kim Kardashian wore beige pants and complemented her look with a black T-shirt.









Courtney also wore a black tight-fitting T-shirt, but complemented her look with a bright choker.