Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana: “Spencer” release date revealed

The audience is eagerly awaiting the release of the movie “Spencer”.

This is a film by the Chilean director Pablo Larrain, who previously directed the drama “Jackie” about the life of Jacqueline Kennedy. Now he is filming the film “Spencer” about the life of Princess Diana of Wales. American actress Kristen Stewart stars in the title role. Her on-screen consort Prince Charles is played by Jack Farthing.

Kristen Stewart and Princess Diana

It became known that the film will be released on November 5, 2021, that is, in 2.5 months. The film takes place on a weekend in December 1991, when Princess Diana joined the royal family for Christmas at Sandringham Estate. It was on this weekend that she makes the fateful decision to divorce Prince Charles, writes People.

The public first saw Kristen Stewart as Diana in January. The pictures were posted on Neon’s Instagram page. It is worth noting that Kristen is very similar to Diana in this look.

The actress said in an interview that it was very difficult for her to have an English accent, so she specially took lessons and studied when she was working on the role. It’s very interesting what came of it.

Let us remind you that the shooting of the fifth season of the “Crown” series is underway. In it, the role of Princess Diana is played by Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki.









Elizabeth Debicki / Associated Press

