Kristen Stewart in evening dress and sneakers at the Charlie’s Angels premiere in London

29-year-old Kristen Stewart continues to present to the public one of the main premieres of the fall – the new film “Charlie’s Angels”. This time, the actress flew to the premiere in London. Kristen’s partners on the set Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska and director Elizabeth Banks also appeared in front of the photographers.

Stewart opted for a Thom Browne off-the-shoulder plaid dress for this outing. She complemented the evening look with black and white sneakers from Nike. It should be noted that this is not the first case of such a shoe “riot” from an actress. So, on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival, she once walked barefoot at all, taking off her stiletto heels. Thus, Kristen then protested against the dress code, which obliges women to wear heels. In order not to freeze in the open area, Stewart also threw a black sheepskin coat over her shoulders.

It should be noted that the series of premieres for the actress will soon continue. So, at the beginning of next year, another film with her participation, "Seberg", is to be released. Recently, the first trailer of the tape appeared on the network. The world premiere took place at the Venice Film Festival.









