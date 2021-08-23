Kristen Stewart, Penelope Cruz, Alesya Kafelnikova and others at the Chanel Métiers d’Art show

Monday, August 23, 2021
    Alain Terzian, Marion Cotillard, Penelope Cruz

    Paris hosted the annual Chanel Métiers d’Art show, which the French brand has been showing since the early 2000s in different parts of the world. This year, the home capital became the venue for it. Designer Virginie Viard, who became Chanel’s creative director after Karl Lagerfeld’s death, presented her first Chanel Métiers d’Art show without him.

    The show at the Grand Palais was attended by many longtime friends of the brand and its muses. Lily-Rose Depp came with her mom Vanessa Paradis. In the forefront of the guests were Penelope Cruz, Kristen Stewart, Marion Cotillard, Sophia Coppola, Margaret Qualley, Clemence Poesy and other stars. Alesya Kafelnikova, Kaia Gerber and Gigi Hadid participated in the show, among other models.

    Kaia Gerber at the Chanel show Métiers d'Art 2019-2020Alesya Kafelnikova at the Chanel show Métiers d'Art 2019-2020Gigi Hadid at the Chanel Métiers d'Art 2019-2020 showChanel show Métiers d'Art 2019-2020Chanel show Métiers d'Art 2019-2020Chanel show Métiers d'Art 2019-2020Chanel show Métiers d'Art 2019-2020Chanel show Métiers d'Art 2019-2020Chanel show Métiers d'Art 2019-2020Chanel show Métiers d'Art 2019-2020Chanel show Métiers d'Art 2019-2020Chanel show Métiers d'Art 2019-2020Chanel show Métiers d'Art 2019-2020Chanel show Métiers d'Art 2019-2020Chanel show Métiers d'Art 2019-2020Chanel show Métiers d'Art 2019-2020

    Chanel Métiers d’Art shows are dedicated to artisans, without whom all the creations of the legendary brand are impossible. Masters from nearly three dozen ateliers and manufactories work with the French fashion house, and each of them is responsible for a specific part of the overall work.

    The Chanel Métiers d’Art 2019-2020 show became the 16th in the history of the French brand.

