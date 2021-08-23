Kristen Stewart went for a walk with her lover

The actress took the weekend and returned to the States to spend time with her friend.

Kristen Stewart is enjoying a well-deserved weekend with her girlfriend Dylan Meyer. The actress returned to the United States for a short time: now she is busy filming in Europe, where she plays Princess Diana. Kristen probably took a break to celebrate her 31st birthday on April 9th.

After the holiday, Stewart and Meyer saw in the Los Feliz area of ​​Los Angeles: the couple spent time with friends at lunch at a local restaurant Little Dom’s. The paparazzi captured Kristen and her friend at the establishment. The girls were holding hands, both were wearing sunglasses and masks.

Earlier, in honor of her birthday, Stuart Meyer dedicated a cute Instagram post to her. She posted a photo of her lover and wrote: “Life is definitely sweeter with this cute little family. Happy Birthday Baby. It blows away from you. “









Kristen and Dylan started dating in 2019, when they were first seen kissing. But they met much earlier. Stewart said in an interview: “I met Dylan on set a few years ago. For six years we did not see each other, and then we met at a mutual friend’s party. And I thought, “Where have you been before?”

Kristen also told how Dylan first confessed her love: “It was late at night in some bar. Her friends seem to have come out at that moment, and I just said: “Look, I’m terribly in love with you.” Although it was obvious. “

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova