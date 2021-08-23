Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott together again

The breakup of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott was widely discussed on the Web, and it seemed to us that after the betrayal, these two were unlikely to be together again. But the couple have a daughter, Stormi, and it seems that for her sake the stars found a way out and renewed their relationship.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

(Photo: Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Netflix)

According to the TMZ portal, Kylie and Travis are now in an open relationship: this means that each of them continues to meet with other people in parallel. According to insiders, the couple themselves are very pleased with the agreement reached.

Rumors about the resumption of the romance have been circulating for several months: the couple went on a triple date with Justin and Haley Bieber, as well as Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker. Moreover, the ex-lovers were spotted in one of the clubs at the celebration of Travis’ 29th birthday. According to eyewitness reports, they danced holding hands and seemed to be “looking at each other again,” according to the Mirror.









Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

(Photo: Taylor Hill / Getty Images)

Not so long ago, Kylie and Travis, by the way, spent Mother’s Day together. And if this could still be attributed to the couple’s conscious parenting, then the touching caption under the photo of Kylie with her daughter, which Scott left behind, suggested a renewal of the relationship: “Of all the special things in life, big and small, my mother’s love, anger and tenderness – the most special. “

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

(Photo: Steve Granitz / WireImage)

We will remind, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott met for two years and announced the breakup in 2019. The reason for the breakup was allegedly Travis’ betrayal with model Rojan Kar.