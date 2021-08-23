Kylie Jenner is pregnant again with Travis Scott?

Caitlyn Jenner let slip that she is expecting another grandson.







Legion-Media

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott











After Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott renewed their relationship, fans suggested that an addition to the family could be expected soon. Rumors were fueled by the fact that the young star hasn’t posted a single photo since her 24th birthday. Commentators suggested that the girl could hide her position, and for this she publishes only old pictures on social networks.









Now theories and guesses have received weighty confirmation. During the election of California governor, Kaitlyn Jenner, Kylie’s mother, announced that she was expecting the birth of her nineteenth grandson. She also added that she would like this number to reach thirty.

It is assumed that if Kylie is indeed pregnant, the period is still short. Recall that before the birth of her first daughter, Stormi, she also kept her position a secret. This moment in the biography, in turn, is used as an argument in favor of the theory that the star is expecting a child again. Whatever the truth, judging by the enthusiastic discussion of this topic on social media, people like to play detectives and believe their assumptions.