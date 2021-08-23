Kylie Jenner is pregnant for the second time

У семьи Кардашьян-Дженнер снова ожидается пополнение.

This year, Kylie Jenner managed not only to present her new collection of swimwear, but also to get pregnant again. She and her boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom the girl reunited in early summer, will become parents for the second time.

The celebrity did not advertise her position in any way, but attentive fans noticed that Kylie published archived photos on social networks, because they were different from what the celebrity posted in stories.

Also, the transgender father of the star Caitlin Jenner, who told Page Six about the upcoming replenishment in a large media family, threw the ground for thought.

Jenner herself repeatedly pondered the prospect of replenishment and wanted Stormi to have a brother or sister:

I wish I had seven children, but not now,

– confidently stated the star on the air of her best friend Anastasia Karanikolau.

Also in an interview, Kylie admitted that her friends are pressured her to give birth to another child:









My friends often pressure me about this. They love Stormy very much. I do not deny the fact that I want more children and am thinking about giving her a brother or sister, but not now,

She said.

Read also: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham are expecting their second child

It seems that the time has come and the couple are ready to become parents again. Recall that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner began dating in 2017, and in 2019 they broke up when their common daughter was only one and a half years old. It was reported that the celebrities broke up due to the singer’s constant betrayal, but now the couple rethought their relationship and decided to start everything from scratch.