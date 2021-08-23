Media: Binance plans to attract investment from Singapore government funds at an estimate of $ 200 billion

Bitcoin exchange Binance is considering raising funds from government funds in Singapore with an estimate of $ 200 billion, according to journalist Colin Wu, citing “multiple sources.”

The source stated that Binance’s equity founder belongs to founder CZ and co-HeYi, with a ratio of 92: 8. – Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 23, 2021

According to interlocutor Wu, Binance is owned by founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao and co-founder He Yi in a ratio of 92: 8.

“Profit [криптобиржи] Coinbase Q1 [2021 года] was about $ 800 million with a current market value of $ 54.2 billion. Binance’s profit is about four times that of Coinbase, so the estimate is $ 200 billion, “the journalist wrote.

Coinbase’s profit in the first quarter was about 800 million, and its current market value was 54.2 billion. Binance’s profit is about 4x that of Coinbase, so the valuation is $ 200 billion.





– Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 23, 2021

Wu stressed that along with the rejected investment from Sequoia Capital, Zhao showed Binance’s interest not in external funding, but only in venture capital to collaborate with regulators and obtain licenses.

According to the journalist, Vertex Ventures, a member of the Singapore-based Temasek fund, has invested in Binance Singapore and may support Binance Global in the future.

Vertex Ventures, a subsidiary of Singapore’s sovereign fund Temasek, has invested in Binance Singapore. It seems logical to invest in Binance Global now. The premise is that the government is willing to take risks. – Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 23, 2021

Binance declined to comment.

As a reminder, on August 23, former SGX Chief Regulatory Officer Richard Teng took over as head of Binance Singapore. He previously worked for the Monetary Authority of Singapore for 13 years.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the entire news feed, ForkLog – the most important news, infographics and opinions.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER