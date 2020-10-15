Megan Fox, Justin Bieber and 6 other celebrities who are crazy about video games

Who would have thought that there are so many avid gamers in Hollywood?

Mila Kunis, 37 years old













Mile Kunis manages to find time for everything: the actress starred in Hollywood films, together with her husband Elton Kutcher, brings up two children, is engaged in charity work, and in her free time she loves to play Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.

Justin Bieber, 26

The Canadian singer got into show business as a child, because of which, apparently, he did not have time to try all teenage entertainment. But now Justin Bieber makes up for lost time in full: wears leaky vests, skates and plays Call of Duty: Black Ops, Mario Kart and Halo.

Megan Fox, 34

The Transformers star is a fan of Mortal Kombat. According to Megan Fox, “This game is great for training the brain.” “The structure of my brain fits perfectly with the design of this game. And I’m just very good at her, ”the actress admits.

Eminem, 48 years old









As a true gangster raised in Detroit, Eminem loves shooters. The rapper’s favorite game is Call of Duty: Black Ops. He also partnered with Activision to provide a download code for The Marshall Mathers LP 2 and an exclusive song for Call of Duty: Ghosts buyers.

Zac Efron, 32

Despite the busy shooting schedule (in the near future, three projects with the participation of the actor are planned to be released at once), Zac Efron also finds time for his favorite hobby – computer games. The actor is a big fan of the Halo series.

Snoop Dogg, 48

Snoop Dogg is a true fan of Call of Duty, which he considers “the coolest game in the world.” He even voiced the characters for Call of Duty: Ghosts. In an interview, the rapper admitted: “What interested me most about this project was that my voice would be associated with a game that is so trendy and so cool.” Snoop also plays Halo.

Robin Williams, 63 at time of death

The American actor was a huge fan of Call of Duty and World of Warcraft. He loved video games so much that he named his daughter Zelda after the popular game The Legend of Zelda.

Justin Theroux, 49

Favorite David Lynch can spend hours at the XBox. Moreover, Justin Theroux chooses no less star players as his partners than himself. The actor invites Will Arnett, Jerry O’Connell and Jason Bateman to compete on joysticks.