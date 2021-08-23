Megan Fox showed a stylish look in a trendy blue outfit: luxurious photos

Megan Fox is now working closely with the new stylist Maeve Reilly, so her every release is impossible to ignore. The actress completely changed her style and started wearing the trendiest clothes of the season. Now the beauty gets into camera lenses in explosive outfits every time.

Stylist Maeve Reilly loves to dress her clients in looks, folded in one color. For Fox, she chooses outfits with an accent shoulder line, and also loves to favorably emphasize her figure with a trendy outfit.

Megan Fox’s image

The girl of the vocalist of the group Machine Gun Kelly chose a blue total look for a walk. Meghan wore an eye-catching set from the Italian brand Krizio, consisting of a cropped crop top that successfully accentuated the waist and a ripped mini-shirt with an unfinished hem. From above, the celebrity wore an oversized jacket.

Megan Fox complemented the luxurious look with a plush brown bag from the French brand Jacquemus and blue minimalist Alevi Milano sandals.

The actress let her long hair down and put on rich makeup on her face. The fashionista painted her eyes with dark shadows and emphasized the look with black massive arrows. The celebrity painted her lips with her favorite brown lipstick.











Megan Fox’s impeccable image / Photo from the stylist’s instagram

