Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher spent the weekend at Disneyland

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

The 36-year-old Mila Kunis, who recently changed her image, and 41-year-old Ashton Kutcher decided to spend the weekend with their children at Disneyland. Moreover, apparently, the adults were no less delighted with the visit than the younger members of the family.

A magical weekend at Disneyland! This Walt had a fantasy!

– Ashton Kutcher shared his impressions on his Instagram.

The actor also posted a selfie with his wife Mila, but the celebrities decided not to show their children on the social network – however, other visitors of the amusement park did it for them, who could not resist secretly taking pictures of the stars.

However, fans are rather still waiting for another update on the actor’s blog. Last week, Kutcher excited subscribers with a message on Twitter, which many interpreted as a desire to comment on the sensational memoirs of Ashton’s ex-wife, Demi Moore, in which Kutcher is not presented in the best light. We will remind, Demi accused him of systematic betrayal.

I wanted to click on a button to send a very intemperate message, but then I saw my son, daughter and wife and deleted it,

– wrote then Kutcher.

As a result, the actor left the revelation of his ex-wife without attention and continues to enjoy his current family life. So, last week I attended a baseball game with Mila Ashton.