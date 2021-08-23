Mila Kunis has become a blonde | GOSSIP

Mila Kunis

36-year-old Mila Kunis surprised her fans with an unexpected change of image – from a brown-haired actress, the actress turned into a platinum blonde with tips painted in a delicate turquoise color.

With the new hairstyle of the wife of Ashton Kutcher, she got into the lenses of reporters last day. Photographers filmed Kunis while walking with her friends. Mila did not demonstrate the result of dyeing in full glory: she was wearing a baseball cap, and her hair was gathered in a low bun. Mila Kunis

By the way, the day before, the actress was also seen by eyewitnesses at the exit from the hairdresser. Mila Kunis also did not want to show a new hairstyle immediately after changing her image: she put a hood on her head and quickly got into the car. Such secrecy may be due to the fact that the actress is now filming a new project (for which, perhaps, she changed her image) and cannot yet declassify the details of the new work.

Recall that a couple of days ago, Mila Kunis was spotted with her 41-year-old husband Ashton Kutcher at a baseball game in Los Angeles. The couple came to support their favorite team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Mila and Ashton followed the game carefully and reacted emotionally to critical moments. Mila Kunis

Even the hype in the press about the publication of the memoirs of 56-year-old Demi Moore, to whom Ashton was married before the affair with Mila, did not prevent the family from having fun. In the book Inside Out, she remembered Kutcher’s infidelities and other details of their relationship.









Do you like Mila Kunis’s new hairstyle?