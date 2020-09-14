Pregnant Emma Roberts took a selfie in a “doll” dress and amazed subscribers

“The doll dress took on a completely different meaning,” the actress wrote.

Emma Roberts announced that she was expecting a baby just last month, and now the actress has shared some beautiful pictures of her pregnancy. Roberts took a selfie in the mirror, trying on a pink “doll” dress with polka dots and shoes with massive heels. “The doll dress took on a whole new meaning,” Roberts joked in the caption.

“You are like a living doll,” one of the celebrity subscribers wrote in the comments. “Emma in Wonderland!” – commented another.

Roberts shared a few more shots in a touching way in Stories and told subscribers about her style. The image for the actress was chosen by her close friend and famous fashion designer Brit Elkin, she chose for Roberts a dress from Batsheva and Mary Jane shoes from Miu Miu. Star makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bois was responsible for the makeup of the actress, who also works with Emma Watson, Zoe Kravitz, Maria Sharapova, Jessica Biel, Halle Berry and other stars, and for the hairstyle – Kylie Heath, who does styling including Diane Kruger, Kristen Stewart and Laura Dern.









Roberts confirmed her pregnancy in August by sharing three new Instagram photos showing her rounded belly. In two pictures, she posed with her partner Garrett Hedlund and signed the post: “Me … and my two favorite guys,” confirming that they are expecting a boy. In January 2020, a source from Us Weekly talked about the development of Roberts and Hedlund’s relationship: “They’re not talking about engagement or marriage right now … They enjoy hanging out and spending time together and their relationship is more fun than serious.”











