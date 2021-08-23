Ryan Reynolds recorded a funny video with his mother Blake Lively: “In quarantine at his mother-in-law’s house”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds, 43, has a sense of humor that often helps him draw attention to new film projects and his family, and now it also makes a wide audience of his followers on Instagram pay attention to the fight against coronavirus. Today, the actor shared a video recorded in support of a charity that helps medical professionals. Looking ahead, let’s say right away that Ryan’s mother-in-law took part in the recording of the video.

Reynolds asked his fans to purchase T-shirts bearing the name of the charity Conquer COVID-19 in order to make a small contribution to the fight against the pandemic.



Ryan Reynolds in a still from the video

We ask every Canadian to buy this T-shirt. It is so inconspicuous that it makes its owner almost invisible. For example, I am in quarantine with my mother-in-law, and she has been looking for me for several days. All proceeds from the sale of this terrible T-shirt will go towards buying personal protective equipment for the doctors and nurses who are most vulnerable right now. I know this is not the most exciting prospect, but the sooner we protect these guys, the sooner they will return us to our usual boring life, Ryan said.

The mom of his 32-year-old wife, Blake Lively, got a cameo in this son-in-law’s PSA. The actor’s mother-in-law interrupted his final line in the video.

Ryan, are you there, honey? I swear I heard his voice She shouted off-screen.



