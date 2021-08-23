Selena Gomez admitted that she fell into depression at the beginning of the quarantine

“I just needed to go through with the right people.”







At the very beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the 28-year-old performer faced mental health problems. She spoke frankly about what happened in an online conversation with Vivek Murthy, a former US surgeon general. The video of the conversation was posted on the page of Selena Gomez’s beauty brand – Rare Beauty.









“At the very beginning, I could not cope with it. I kind of fell into depression, – said the singer. – My job is to travel, communicate with people, to make them happy. That makes me happy myself, so it was pretty hard. “

“Slowly, towards the end, my projects started to come true, and for me it was extremely exciting. I have worked on personal items, such as a cosmetic line that aims to raise $ 100 million over ten years in support of mental health, ”added Selena. – And recently I was able to visit the studio [звукозаписи]… So right now I would say that I’m fine again. I think I just had to go through this with the right people, doing the right things and doing the right steps to keep from going crazy. “