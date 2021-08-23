Selena Gomez admitted that she fell into depression at the beginning of the quarantine

Monday, August 23, 2021
    At the very beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the 28-year-old performer faced mental health problems. She spoke frankly about what happened in an online conversation with Vivek Murthy, a former US surgeon general. The video of the conversation was posted on the page of Selena Gomez’s beauty brand – Rare Beauty.




    “At the very beginning, I could not cope with it. I kind of fell into depression, – said the singer. – My job is to travel, communicate with people, to make them happy. That makes me happy myself, so it was pretty hard. “

    “Slowly, towards the end, my projects started to come true, and for me it was extremely exciting. I have worked on personal items, such as a cosmetic line that aims to raise $ 100 million over ten years in support of mental health, ”added Selena. – And recently I was able to visit the studio [звукозаписи]… So right now I would say that I’m fine again. I think I just had to go through this with the right people, doing the right things and doing the right steps to keep from going crazy. “




