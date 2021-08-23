Selena Gomez’s kidney-donating friend responded to Saved by the Bell scandal

The heroes of the series joke several times about Gomez’s kidney transplant, but the TV company has already apologized for this.

Recently, fans of Selena Gomez criticized the new version of the TV series Saved by the Bell for the fact that it several times mentions and ridicules the story of Selena’s kidney transplant. So, in one of the episodes, the heroes argue who was the kidney donor – the mother of Justin Bieber or Demi Lovato. In fact, Gomez’s close friend Francia Rice was the donor.

Appreciate the apology but let’s not forget about the donors that potentially felt offended and dismissed from the spray paint written on the wall https://t.co/HIwa30PKMM – Francia Raisa (@franciaraisa) November 28, 2020

Selena’s offended fans demanded an apology from the TV company and got theirs. Peacock and NBCUniversal released a statement saying, “We apologize. Making fun of Selena’s health was never our intention. We’ve reached out to her team and will make a donation to her lupus research foundation. ” Recall that as a result of this disease, Gomez faced many health problems and because of it she needed a kidney transplant.

Recently, Francia herself, who donated a kidney to Selena in 2017, reacted to what was happening. She wrote on her Twitter: “I appreciate the apology, but let’s not forget that donors also felt offended.”









In the comments, users supported France. Many Gomez fans still thank her for saving the singer: “We love you and are very grateful for your kindness and for everything you did for Selena”, “We love you endlessly and will never forget your deed”, “It’s a pity that you faced such an attitude, but know: we will always protect both of you. “

