Shares of Bitcoin-related companies have risen after the rise of cryptocurrency :: News :: RBC Investments

The bitcoin rate on the Binance crypto exchange exceeded $ 50 thousand for the first time since mid-May. Investors started buying shares of companies related to cryptocurrencies

Coinbase, the first public cryptocurrency exchange, rose 4% to $ 267.3 in pre-trading on the NASDAQ exchange as of 13:58 Moscow time. The shares of Microstrategy, the largest publicly traded cryptocurrency holder, also went up by 4.5% to $ 749 per share. Silvergate Capital, a bank that specializes in working with digital currencies, added 2.4% to $ 103.2.

Growth is also seen in the securities of other companies associated with the cryptocurrency industry, including the shares of PayPal (+ 1%), Square (+ 0.9%), Tesla (+ 0.8%) and NVIDIA (+ 1.2% ).

On Monday, August 23, the Bitcoin exchange rate on the Binance crypto exchange exceeded $ 50,000 for the first time since mid-May.

The message of the PayPal payment system that it will provide an opportunity to make transactions with cryptocurrencies to clients from the UK also contributed to the improvement of investor sentiment regarding the cryptocurrency market, Bloomberg writes. They will be able to buy, sell and store Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Litecoin starting at £ 1. UK users will also have access to educational content and will be able to track cryptocurrency rates in real time. Until now, buying and selling cryptocurrency has only been available to PayPal customers in the US.









The historical maximum of the value of bitcoin was recorded on April 14 at around $ 64.8 thousand. After that, the rate of the main cryptocurrency began to decline, as regulators around the world – especially in China – tightened their control over the industry. In June, the price of the coin fell to the lowest level since the beginning of the year, $ 28.8 thousand.Since then, the bitcoin rate has added more than 70%. Total

capitalization

the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinGecko, reached $ 2.2 trillion, while a month ago it was $ 1.2 trillion.

