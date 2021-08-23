The Big Tragedies of the Good Girl Jennifer Aniston

For some reason, this sweet, kind and talented girl was often haunted by failures in her personal life.

A simple girl has become one of the most charming Hollywood stars. By the way, on her mother’s side, she is a direct descendant of the Stuart dynasty. Although young Jennifer Aniston never wondered in front of her girlfriends and did not turn up her nose in front of boys.











© Legion Media

Jennifer Aniston





But the late Stuart royals would have turned over in their crypts, having learned what kind of heiress a respected and revered dynasty was in her youth. Jennifer once admitted to reporters:

“I wore oversized black outfits and used black liquid eyeliner, which, with all kinds of pins sticking out of my body, made me look like a vampire.”

True, she was able to prove herself in high art. It turned out that Aniston draws beautifully, and one of her paintings was exhibited in the prestigious US museum – the New York Metropolitan. The road to the big movie was not an easy walk. To achieve the desired goal, the “royal” had to work hard as a waitress, deliver mail on a bicycle. Now Jennifer is a recognized Hollywood star, captivating millions of viewers with her charm. But few people know what efforts it took her to always be on the Olympus of glory. Fate often presented Jen with surprises that turned into difficult tests of strength …

Heavy divorce from Brad Pitt

In Jennifer’s cloudless girlish life, he fell as if from the moon. The girl by that time had already been spoiled by fame and attention of star gentlemen. Brad Pitt, on the other hand, seemed to her a special, real prince from an old dream. Mutual love burst into flames, and in the summer of 2000, a lavish million dollar wedding was held in Malibu.











© Getty Images

jennifer aniston biography





At first everything was fine: Brad doted on his young wife, literally carried Aniston in his arms. And in the seventh year of living together, he suddenly became depressed and depressed. And there was a reason. Against the background of, as it seemed to him, a boring family nest, the figure of the insidious, but very attractive seducer Angelina Jolie loomed. As a result, Jolie’s beauty struck the naive Brad Pitt on the spot. He was defeated, like Hector Achilles from his film “Troy”.

Jennifer was going through a difficult divorce from Pitt. The breakup was unexpected and more like a betrayal of a once loved one, in whom she put so much soul and kindness. In these minutes, her close friend Courtney Cox was very supportive. Perhaps the bitter tears of disappointment and despair played some role of just retribution in the further fate of Brad Pitt. There came a moment in his life when Angelina Jolie pointed her slender leg to Brad at the door. And the most overrated Hollywood actor was banished from home in disgrace …











© Getty Images

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston 2021, Pitt and Aniston together again





Long loneliness

Of course, Jennifer had this problem after her divorce from Pitt. Emptiness in her soul, a certain restlessness pursued her for a long time. And although the image of a prince from a girl’s dream seemed to disappear, the heart wound did not heal immediately. And short, non-binding romances with Vince Vaughn and John Mayer, most likely, witnessed Aniston’s attempts to somehow brighten up his confinement in four walls. But these relationships could not fill the vacuum in the heart. But we must pay tribute to Jennifer: she survived in a difficult life situation.











© Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston and her tragedies





“Things are good. I can accept that, ”Aniston said in an interview with ELLE magazine. – If I am a symbol of a lonely girl who copes with all difficulties herself, then so be it. I support everyone who has a black streak in life and who is ready to move forward. ” One cannot but agree with this. And the new roles in the cinema, the next successes only confirmed us in the opinion: the charming Aniston is afloat again, shining in all its glory.

And another eloquent testimony that the black streak in her life is over was a new, almost fabulous love story with Justin Theroux. When, by the will of fate, two “loneliness” met, people somewhat similar to each other, who were finally destined to become loved and close.

Exhausting diets and health problems

The series “Friends”, which brought Jennifer worldwide fame, became for her both pride and sheer torment. And the latter was due to a very strict and harsh diet. Even as a child, his father laughed at Jen, considering her a cute plump. And the girl devoured sweets by both cheeks, not paying attention to the jokes of her relatives. She did not give up her habit even in her girlish years. Until the director of the series Friends intervened in her “sweet life”. He demanded that Aniston’s rather curvy forms, figuratively speaking, evaporate into thin air.



















© frame from the series “Friends”

jennifer aniston biography





Jennifer lost 14 kg, and the audience, unaware of the actress’s agony, admired her slender, ballerina-like figure. She struggled with weight for ten years until Friends ended. Since then, Jen has looked with fierce hatred at the vegetable salads, which she mainly ate this time, washed down with simple water with lemon. And with sadness it should be noted that the glory she got at a high price. The vaunted “zone diet” added to her problems with the reproductive system.

Failed attempts to have a child

You can, perhaps, say with absolute certainty that Jennifer would be an exemplary mother. Her warmth and inner charm are known to everyone, because such qualities of a woman are so necessary for creating a full-fledged family with a long-awaited child. The desire to have children has always been: they, in her opinion, would decorate the life of the actress. However, this goal is still unattainable for her. During her life with Brad Pitt, she had two miscarriages. Unfortunately, artificial insemination did not help either. Therefore, the ex-husband’s statement about Jennifer’s unwillingness to have children was somewhat blasphemous. Like, this circumstance was the reason for the divorce. Once Aniston, who, to put it mildly, got the intense and intrusive attention of the yellow press, spoke frankly on the pages of Glamor magazine about her position in life.











© frame from the series “Friends”

jennifer aniston biography





“This whole story with ‘poor lonely Jen’, which the tabloids love so much, is not about me at all. “She’s unlucky in love.” Is it? I think I was incredibly lucky and lucky. Even if at a certain stage in my life I did not fit into the generally accepted norms – a husband, two children, a house in Connecticut, this does not make my story sad. I feel good. I am where I want to be now. I don’t have a list of things to do or I’ll lose my value as a woman. I have not given birth to a child. But I gave life to many other amazing things. I never get discouraged. If something is destined to happen, it will happen. Any course of events will suit me. “

Breaking up with mother











© press services archive

Jennifer Aniston and her tragedies















© Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston and her tragedies





A negative role in the relationship was played by a book written by Jennifer’s mother Nancy Doe. Its publication aroused unhealthy public interest: no one expected that the most dear person would dare to wash dirty linen in public. Delicate topics, intimate details regarding the life of Jennifer Aniston have become public. Secrets, which are usually tried to keep in the family and not flaunt, clothed in commercial benefits. I must say that Jennifer did not feel maternal care from the very childhood. Nancy was extremely strict and picky. According to Jen, her mother kept repeating the same phrase:











© Legion Media

jennifer aniston biography





You have too small and close-set eyes, too large a face and a terrible father’s mouth! “

A really close and dear person for the girl was Stella’s grandmother. It was with her that Jennifer felt free and uninhibited, warming herself with the warmth of this unusual woman. Jen’s grandmother’s death shocked Jen, she felt as if a piece of her heart had been stolen from her. The actress did not experience such stress when the news of the death of her mother, Nancy Doe, came.

Perhaps a resentment that Nancy gave some of the unpublished manuscripts to one of her relatives played a role. And who knows, suddenly he will decide to publish new details about the intimate life of the star actress. Another thing was unpleasant: Nancy crossed out Jennifer’s name from the will. As if she never had a daughter of her own …

Related materials: