The network suspects that Jennifer Aniston is dating ex-boyfriend John Mayer again

John Mayer and Jennifer Aniston

Fans of 52-year-old Jennifer Aniston suggested that the star of the series Friends could return to her former lover, 43-year-old singer John Mayer. They made such a conclusion after the musician published a video on his TikTok with the announcement of a new disc. In the video, John appeared not alone, but together with a dog, in which netizens recognized the actress’s favorite pet.

After conducting a thorough comparative analysis, Internet users were convinced that in the video Mayer really played with the dog Aniston: this is also indicated by the collar.

However, perhaps Jennifer just paid the ex-lover a friendly visit – it’s no secret that she is friends with her former partners and is on good terms with them.

We care about each other, communicate and adore each other,

– she said about Mayer after parting.

Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer dated from 2008 to 2009. They met at a party after the Academy Awards and soon had an affair. Mayer wrote the song Shadowy Days about his relationship with the Hollywood star, which helped him leave them in the past and put an end to them.







