The princess before the ball: Blake Lively prepares for her birthday in a chiffon dress with cherries

On August 25, Blake Lively will turn 34 years old, and the actress has already begun to prepare for this event, having taken care of choosing an outfit. In her story, she shared a new video in which she is spinning in a pistachio-colored Teuta Matoshi chiffon dress with cherries, red Christian Louboutin loafers and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Birthday weekend,

– Blake signed the video, choosing Cherry by Louis Armstrong and The Mills Brothers as a soundtrack.

Her fans should follow the updates on the actress’s social networks on her birthday itself, because her husband, 44-year-old Ryan Reynolds, will probably come up with a very creative way to congratulate her beloved again. Recall that the Hollywood couple, who are raising three daughters, are known for their mutual pranks and jokes.

So, when asked about the tenth anniversary of his first date with Blake, Ryan said:

This is amazing! By Hollywood standards, that’s roughly 145 years old!

By the way, they celebrated the anniversary of the beginning of the relationship modestly, but very touchingly – the couple poisoned themselves in a Boston sushi restaurant, where they also arranged their first date.

Well, we love each other and this is a good foundation for any relationship,

– once said about Blake Ryan.

But at the same time, the actor knows how to be serious and does not forget about praising his wife. So, recently he noted her special role in the making of the film “The protagonist”.

She played an important role in all stages of the making of this film, creatively and emotionally,

– wrote Ryan, noting that the idea for the cameo of Chris Evans belonged to Blake – this episode literally blew up Twitter.

Earlier, Reynolds said that Blake also came up with some successful lines in “Deadpool”, where the actor also played the main role. At the same time, according to him, his wife’s participation and her contribution often go unnoticed, and in the press what she invented is often attributed to Ryan himself, which, he believes, is associated with “innate sexism” in the film industry.