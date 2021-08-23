WAX token price jumped 238% after listing on Binance

Trading in digital coins on the site started at 09:30 Moscow time on 23 August. The cryptocurrency is traded in pairs with Bitcoin, Binance Coin, BUSD stablecoins and USDT

The WAX ​​token (WAXP) has risen in price by 238% after listing on the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume Binance. After the start of trading, the price of the cryptocurrency reached $ 0.61, with an opening price of $ 0.18. The market cap of WAX has surpassed $ 680 million, according to CoinGecko.









Trading in digital coins on the site started today, August 23, at 9:30 Moscow time. The token is traded in pairs with Bitcoin, Binance Coin, BUSD and USDT stablecoins. Withdrawals in WAX will be available after 09:30 UTC on August 24th.

WAX is a peer-to-peer network built for virtual collectibles and games. Tokens can be used to receive staking rewards, manage and pay for transactions on the network.

Rapid growth after listing is not uncommon. On August 19, the price of the MBOX token instantly doubled after listing on the Binance crypto exchange. At the end of the first day of trading, the cost of MBOX reached $ 5.8 (an increase of 205%). On August 23, MBOX traded at $ 4.3.

