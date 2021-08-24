An expert assessed the future of bitcoin – PRIME, 08/11/2021

MOSCOW, 11 Aug – PRIME. The cost of bitcoin may decrease slightly in the coming days – up to 41 thousand dollars, but then, most likely, it will go up and may reach 58 thousand dollars, this forecast was announced to RIA Novosti by the head of the brokerage company J2TX Artem Moiseev.

“In the coming days, we expect a moderate correction for this instrument, but it will be temporary. Our scenario with a high probability assumes a decline in the price of bitcoin to the level of 41 thousand dollars, further consolidation at this level, and then a new round of growth and entry into the range of 53 -58 thousand dollars “, – the expert predicts.

Moiseev explained: this week the cryptocurrency market is experiencing a noticeable outflow of funds. Investors were wary of the next statements by the head of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Gary Gensler, who in an interview with Bloomberg stated the need to regulate the crypto market. In addition, the likely reason for the outflow was the positive report on the US labor market (Nonfarm Payrolls). As the expert said with reference to the published statistics, the number of jobs in the US non-agricultural sector rose to 943 thousand against the projected 870 thousand.









“This reinforced the market’s opinion about the imminent curtailment of the Fed’s ultra-soft monetary policy, raising rates and, as a result, lowering inflation. This partially reduces the attractiveness of cryptocurrencies, due to limited emissions, which are considered a protective tool against inflation,” Moiseev explained.

According to him, the most notable outflow of about $ 33 million was observed in bitcoin, the trend has continued for five weeks in a row. In turn, an insignificant inflow was recorded in Ethereum – about $ 2.8 million, its market share is growing again and is already about 26% in the assets of funds investing in cryptocurrency, against 11% at the beginning of the year.

“However, the outflow has not yet interfered with the confident growth of bitcoin quotes. On Tuesday, a new local maximum in the last 11 weeks was reached – the price exceeded $ 46.5 thousand. Since the beginning of the year, bitcoin has grown by 65%, and the cost of gold, the main competitor protective assets decreased by 9% “, – summed up the agency’s interlocutor.

