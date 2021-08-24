Angelina Jolie on a walk in Los Angeles: new photos

Angelina Jolie

Yesterday, 46-year-old Angelina Jolie first came under the sights of the paparazzi, after recently registered on Instagram. In public, she appeared in a long black dress and nude pumps. A shoulder bag to match the shoes completed her look.

The popularity of the actress on the social network turned out to be as great as in real life. She has already managed to set a record: the actress has gained a million subscribers faster than all other users of the social network. In just three days, almost nine million people signed up for the star.

At the same time, there is no personal content on her blog – Angelina decided to register on Instagram because of the events in Afghanistan. Jolie intends to share the stories of Afghans who have lost their voting rights and are fighting for their rights.

Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing the ability to communicate freely on social media and express themselves. So I signed up on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of people fighting for their rights around the world,

– she wrote.

Then the actress published a letter from an Afghan girl who writes about the changes in the country after the Taliban (a terrorist movement banned in Russia) came to power.

So far, Angelina’s blog has only two publications, and both of them are devoted to her humanitarian work. Despite this, public interest in her profile is only growing. Although it is not yet necessary to expect that selfies or family pictures will appear on her blog.









