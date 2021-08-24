Tuesday, August 24, 2021
More
    HomeMoney
    Sharla Hamblin

    Latest Posts

    Bitcoin exchange Kraken donated $ 250,000 to Ethereum developers




    Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has supported the teams involved in the modernization of the Ethereum network in the amount of $ 250,000.

    “We believe it is our responsibility to support the open source innovators who are building the next generation of Ethereum, one of the key pillars of the cryptocurrency ecosystem,” it said.




    The funds will be channeled to the Ethereum Foundation, a non-profit organization that will donate them to various developers. However, they will receive money when the projects reach certain stages.

    In January, the Reddit platform announced a partnership with the Ethereum Foundation to develop solutions for scaling the blockchain with the second largest cryptocurrency by capitalization.

    Recall that in 2020, the non-profit organization reported that in the second quarter it issued grants to 28 teams in the amount of $ 3.884 million.

    Subscribe to ForkLog news on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the entire news feed, ForkLog – the most important news, infographics and opinions.

    Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER




    Sharla Hamblin

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us