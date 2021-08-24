Bitcoin exchange Kraken donated $ 250,000 to Ethereum developers

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has supported the teams involved in the modernization of the Ethereum network in the amount of $ 250,000.

It’s up to us to support the open-source innovators who are building the next generation of #Ethereum ✨🚀 Our donation to the @Ethereum Foundation will be awarded to node developers & projects that empower the network 💪⛓ Find out more in our blog: https://t.co/psY3F3TVYz pic.twitter.com/NWV9iK3xnU – Kraken Exchange (@krakenfx) August 24, 2021

“We believe it is our responsibility to support the open source innovators who are building the next generation of Ethereum, one of the key pillars of the cryptocurrency ecosystem,” it said.







The funds will be channeled to the Ethereum Foundation, a non-profit organization that will donate them to various developers. However, they will receive money when the projects reach certain stages.

In January, the Reddit platform announced a partnership with the Ethereum Foundation to develop solutions for scaling the blockchain with the second largest cryptocurrency by capitalization.

Recall that in 2020, the non-profit organization reported that in the second quarter it issued grants to 28 teams in the amount of $ 3.884 million.

