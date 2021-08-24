Bitcoin is growing, video cards are getting more expensive again. In China, the cost of GeForce RTX 3080 in one store per night increased by 50%

Recently, Bitcoin has significantly increased in price, followed by other cryptocurrencies, and with them … the cost of video cards. If in July it dropped to local minimums (in different markets), then by the end of the month the 3D-cards started to rise in price again. The source gives this example: with a recommended price of 2,500 yuan ($ 385) at the peak of demand, the GeForce RTX 3060 in the flagship store JD.com was offered for 7,500 yuan ($ 1,155). In early July, the price dropped to 4,000 yuan ($ 615) and has now risen to 4,600 yuan ($ 710).









But another example is much more revealing, demonstrating how quickly the price of a video card can recover after the July fall. So, in one store (again, in China) the GeForce RTX 3080 was sold on July 30 for 9600 yuan ($ 1480), and on July 31 it was offered for … 14600 yuan ($ 2250). That is, just overnight, the video card has almost doubled in price!

Given the current cryptocurrency quotes, prices are likely to rise. If in July the secondary market was flooded with video cards that worked for miners, then with the current quotes they began to actively buy up, the pressure on the retail market decreased – and prices on it also went up. Moreover, virtual “out of stock” signs have returned to many online stores: the shortage is still there, and this is another factor pushing prices up.