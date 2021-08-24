Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds first appeared together after the birth of their third daughter

Parents of large families Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are gradually returning to social life after the aggravated situation with coronavirus and the birth of their third child. The night before, the couple attended the premiere of Free Guy at Lincoln Center in New York. The main role in the comedy action movie about a bank employee who one day realizes that the world around him is part of a huge video game, performed by Ryan Reynolds.

On the red carpet, the couple appeared in different styles of looks: if Ryan was in a simple beige suit Brunello Cucinelli and a plaid shirt, then Blake came in a shiny revealing Prabal Gurung dress and Christian Louboutin shoes. For the couple, by the way, this release was the first joint appearance at a social event since the birth of their third daughter. Previously, they were seen together only on the street in an informal setting (alone or with older daughters), or Blake went out on the track solo.



By the way, a couple of days ago, the lovers celebrated the 10th anniversary of their first date. On the occasion, they went to O Ya Diner in Boston, where their first romantic dinner was held.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds









Recall that Ryan and Blake secretly got married in 2012, and their the first daughter James was born on December 16, 2014. Her sister Ines – September 28, 2016. The first “exit” of the girl into the world happened only in 2018 – she accompanied dad at the unveiling of his personalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Blake revealed her third pregnancy in May 2019, appearing with her husband at the premiere of the animated film Pokémon. Detective Pikachu, where Ryan played the legendary Pokémon.

That Ryan and Blake became parents for the third time became known in October 2019, however, according to insiders, a happy event happened in the family of actors back in August. Ryan reported the gender of the newborn baby in an unusual way. Having published a post on the elections in Canada, he shared the gender balance of power in his family – now he has three daughters.

I love British Columbia (province of Canada. – Ed.). And I want my daughters to grow up in the same playground in nature where I grew up,

– Ryan wrote and posted a photo with Blake and baby, however, covered her face with a smiley. The world saw the real face of the girl in January 2020 thanks to the efforts of the paparazzi. And her name was revealed last summer by singer Taylor Swift, a friend of the family. In her composition, titled Betty, the names Ines and James are mentioned – this is the name of the daughters Ryan and Blake. Betty is the third character in the song. Later, this information was confirmed by People journalists, who contacted representatives of the couple.

Blake talked about raising her daughters and a busy schedule in an interview about a year and a half ago, and Ryan was frank about the family and revealed the secret of a happy life with the “Gossip Girl” star in November last year.