Cameron Diaz on retirement from acting

In an interview with SiriusXM, Cameron Diaz did not hide: after she married musician Benji Madden, his life changed dramatically. Now the famous beauty devotes more time to her family and is in no hurry to regain her acting career.

“Will I ever be in films again? I’m not going to. But I will? I don’t know. I have no idea. Maybe never say never. But now, as a mother, I can’t imagine how in the first year of my daughter’s life I would be on the set for 16 hours a day away from her, “- said Cameron Diaz.

What is known about the daughter of Cameron Diaz

Firstborn Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden were born in January 2020. The girl was named Ruddix.









Cameron is not one of those stellar mothers who advertise their personal life and publish every photo of their offspring. Therefore, only pictures of the paparazzi appeared on the network, which were distributed by the tabloid The Sun. In the footage, Cameron Diaz was walking from a vacation on the beach, holding her daughter in her arms. But the girl’s face is difficult to discern even in these photographs.

Where Cameron Diaz starred

During her years in Hollywood, Cameron Diaz has appeared in dozens of successful films. The actress can be seen in the films:

“Mask”

“My Best Friend’s Wedding”

“Everyone is delighted with Mary”

“Charlie’s Angels”

“Vanilla Sky”

“Gangs of New York”

“Away from you”

“Exchange Rest”

“Package”

“Knight of the Day”

“Very bad teacher”

“What to expect when expecting a baby”

“Another woman”

“Advisor”, etc.

Now the actress has decided to stop her career in Hollywood. But Cameron Diaz is engaged in her own brand of wine, which she created with business partner Catherine Power.