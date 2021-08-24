Tuesday, August 24, 2021
More
    HomeMoney
    Sharla Hamblin

    Latest Posts

    Cardano Sips 11% By Investing.com





    Cryptocurrency Cardano sank 11%

    Investing.com – The cryptocurrency traded at $ 2.630957 on the Investing.com Index at 7:15 PM (4:15 PM GMT) on Tuesday, down 10.59% that day. This was the most significant drop in cryptocurrency value since June 21st.

    The fall also prompted a drop in Cardano’s market cap to $ 86.051215B, or 4.17% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. While earlier at the peak, Cardano’s capitalization was $ 94.116713B.

    In the past 24 hours, Cardano has traded in the range of $ 2.630957 to $ 2.946342.

    Over the past 7 days, the Cardano cryptocurrency has seen a rise in value, as it gained-pct. The volume of Cardano currency traded in the last 24 hours prior to the publication of this material was $ 8.399002B or 7.48% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $ 1.8787 to $ 2.9701 in the past 7 days.

    At the moment, Cardano is still below 11.42% of its $ 2.97 peak, which was reached on August 23rd.

    Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies

    It last traded at $ 48,041.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 3.23% on the day.

    traded at $ 3,164.41 on the Investing.com Index, down 5.38%.




    Bitcoin’s market cap is $ 907.530471B or 43.98% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap is $ 374.143064B or 18.13% of the total cryptocurrency market cap.

    A warning: Fusion media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

    Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.




    Sharla Hamblin

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us