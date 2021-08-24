Cardano Sips 11% By Investing.com



Cryptocurrency Cardano sank 11%



Investing.com – The cryptocurrency traded at $ 2.630957 on the Investing.com Index at 7:15 PM (4:15 PM GMT) on Tuesday, down 10.59% that day. This was the most significant drop in cryptocurrency value since June 21st.

The fall also prompted a drop in Cardano’s market cap to $ 86.051215B, or 4.17% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. While earlier at the peak, Cardano’s capitalization was $ 94.116713B.

In the past 24 hours, Cardano has traded in the range of $ 2.630957 to $ 2.946342.

Over the past 7 days, the Cardano cryptocurrency has seen a rise in value, as it gained-pct. The volume of Cardano currency traded in the last 24 hours prior to the publication of this material was $ 8.399002B or 7.48% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $ 1.8787 to $ 2.9701 in the past 7 days.

At the moment, Cardano is still below 11.42% of its $ 2.97 peak, which was reached on August 23rd.

Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies

It last traded at $ 48,041.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 3.23% on the day.

traded at $ 3,164.41 on the Investing.com Index, down 5.38%.









Bitcoin’s market cap is $ 907.530471B or 43.98% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap is $ 374.143064B or 18.13% of the total cryptocurrency market cap.