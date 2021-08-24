Cruella: Everything You Need to Know About the New Disney Movie Cruella

The last year has been rich in films and TV shows starring female villains: Rosamund Pike played the cynical con man in the drama The Swindler, Sarah Paulson played the ruthless nurse in Sister Ratched, and Cate Blanchett played the desperate anti-feminist in Mrs America. … But few can compare with such a cult character as Cruella De Ville (known in Russian translation under the name Cruella). Glenn Close played the role in 101 Dalmatians (1996) and 102 Dalmatians (2000), and is now being picked up by Emma Stone in the new Disney movie Cruella. The prequel promises to tell the backstory of the Mech villain and explain how she became a notorious criminal.

In anticipation of the premiere, we tell everything that we already know about the plot, cast and incredible costumes of the new film.

What is this story about

Originally the heroine of Oscar winner Emma Stone, whom you will probably remember from the films La La Land (2016), The Favorite (2018) and Achievement of Easy Behavior (2010), as well as the Netflix series Maniac ( 2018), the name is Estella. The film is set in 1970s London against the backdrop of the punk revolution. Estella is an aspiring designer and dreams of fame. She befriends two young thieves and meets the fashion-conscious Baroness von Hellmann. Subsequently, this relationship will reveal the dark sides of Estella, after which she will become the very Cruella De Ville.

Emma Stone in the movie Cruella © Laurie Sparham / Disney

Who else is in the cast

The role of Baroness von Hellmann went to another Oscar winner (two times) – Emma Thompson. Cruella’s accomplices, Jasper and Horace Badoon, will be played by Joel Fry (Game of Thrones, Yesterday) and Paul Walter Hauser (The Richard Jewell Case, Five of the Same Blood). The cast also includes Kirby Howell-Baptist (Killing Eve), Mark Strong (Kingsman: The Secret Service) and Emily Beecham (Little Joe).

Emma Thompson in the movie Cruella © Disney

Who invented “Cruella”

The new Disney film is directed by Craig Gillespie. He is best known for his work Lars and the Real Girl (2007) and Tonya Against All (2017), about another sinister figure in pop culture. Written by Tony McNamara, co-writer of The Favorite and screenwriter of The Great (2020), and Dana Fox, co-writer of Actively Seeking (2016). Among the executive producers of the project are Emma Stone and Glenn Close herself, so fans of the “original” Cruella De Ville need not worry: the heroine’s legacy is in good hands.

Still from the movie “Cruella” © Laurie Sparham / Disney







Who designed the costumes for Cruella

Cruella’s stunning wardrobe is in charge of costume designer Jenny Bevan, who won an Oscar for her work on the drama A Room with a View (1985) and the action movie Mad Max: Fury Road (2015). Judging by the posters and trailer for the long-awaited Disney premiere, the protagonist is partial to checkerboard-patterned leather jackets, berets, chokers and latex.

One of the most spectacular outfits is a white cape with a hood, which hides a stunning fiery red evening dress. And the heroine Thompson is not far behind: you will recognize her for her extremely high hairstyles, extravagant jewelry, long gloves and a coat with a high collar.

Still from the movie “Cruella” © Disney

Do you already have a trailer?

Disney’s first Cruella trailer was released on February 17th, with an additional teaser on March 15th. In the trailer, Stone’s character arrives at the Liberty department store in London, where Thompson follows on her heels. Then we see scenes of a surreal masquerade ball, dangerous driving, a fashion show and a building burning against the backdrop of the cityscape. The voiceover introduces Cruella as an outsider who wants to make a name for himself, which in part makes her intimate with the main character of “Joker” (2019) Todd Phillips. In the teaser, we see her working as a cleaner, sewing clothes in her free time, decorating a shop window, bursting onto the red carpet on a motorcycle and meeting Baroness von Hellmann, who wonders if she has a “killer instinct.”

When to expect the premiere

Cruella is slated to premiere in late spring 2021. According to Deadline, the film will be released in theaters (in countries where they opened after the pandemic). However, it is not yet known if the tape will be available on the Disney + streaming service. The preliminary Russian premiere in cinemas is expected on May 27. Be that as it may, there is no doubt about the success of the picture.