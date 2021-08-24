Dogecoin Will Help Real Dogs – Chicago Animal Shelter Now Accepts Cryptocurrency

PAWS Chicago, an animal rescue organization in the Midwest that aims to stop shelters from euthanizing their cats and dogs, now accepts cryptocurrency donations.

PAWS Chicago said Tuesday it will accept Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE) and other tokens to support its activities ahead of the construction of a new hospital for stray cats and dogs. The organization hopes to target a “tech-savvy demographic of potential donors ”, promoting cryptocurrency donations through digital billboards featuring a dog firing lasers from its eyes.

Source: Redditor slappy__white

Cryptocurrency donations could be used to help achieve its goals of reducing the number of euthanized animals in shelters in the United States by neutering and neutering cats and dogs, according to the organization. PAWS Chicago said it has conducted 300,000 such operations over 25 years of operation, according to the organization. helped to reduce the number of stray animals killed in the Chicago area by 91%. The new medical center aims to improve its animal rescue efforts.









“We are committed to connecting with the growing cryptocurrency community that can help preserve the well-being of animals in Chicago and save their lives,” said PAWS Chicago CEO Susanne Homan.

The iconic dog of the Dogecoin project was the Japanese Shiba Inu in a popular 2013 meme. Since then, DOGE has grown in popularity, mainly driven by numbers, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and size as the price surged from less than $ 1 a kopeck to an all-time high of $ 0.68. $ 0.29, down 8% in the last 24 hours.