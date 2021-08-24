El Salvador Installs Crypto ATMs and Builds Crypto Branches Ahead of Bitcoin Legalization

Local regulators began to clarify the rules for working with digital assets and other financial instruments in the country.

The authorities of El Salvador will allow citizens to independently choose between bitcoin and the US dollar after the legalization of the cryptocurrency on September 7, 2021. The head of the country Nayib Bukele spoke about this in a series of tweets.

According to the President of El Salvador, citizens will be able to choose which national currency – bitcoin or the US dollar – is more convenient for them to work with. At the same time, the head of the country noted that cryptocurrencies open up a lot of new opportunities for users.

“If someone wants to continue working with cash [долларами США]by giving up bonuses and the ability to attract customers – owners of cryptocurrencies, as well as hindering the growth of his business and continuing to pay commissions, he may not change anything [продолжать работать с долларами США]”, – wrote Nayib Bukele in the microblog.

Also, the head of El Salvador responded to criticism of the decision of local authorities to legalize cryptocurrency. According to Nayib Bukele, the opposition is turning the citizens of the country against the initiative of the regulators. At the same time, the president believes that with the start of the spread of cryptocurrencies, all skeptics will receive evidence of the effectiveness of the decision of the El Salvadorian authorities.

Recall that bitcoin will receive the status of a legal tender in the country on September 7, 2021. Currently, El Salvador has one national currency – the US dollar. Earlier, the country’s authorities said that against the background of the legalization of bitcoin, all business representatives will be required to organize the acceptance of cryptocurrencies. In a series of tweets, Nayib Bukele denied this information.

The President of El Salvador also drew attention to the fact that the Chivo application developed to popularize BTC will support transactions with US dollars. Recall that those who install the program, the local authorities promise to give out $ 30 in bitcoin.









“[При помощи Chivo] citizens of El Salvador will be able to instantly send money to their relatives abroad. You can send in bitcoin if you like. You can also send a transfer in US dollars. If you don’t want [использовать Chivo], you can always stand in line at Western Union and pay a commission. This is not a problem, ”- this is how Nayib Bukele described the capabilities of Chivo.

To facilitate the exchange of digital assets for fiat, a series of 200 crypto ATMs will be installed in the country. The devices will allow you to quickly convert bitcoin to US dollars and back 24/7 without commissions.

Chivo crypto ATMs for exchanging bitcoin and US dollars. Source: microblogging Nayiba Bukele

Also, according to Nayib Bukele, 50 bank branches will be organized in the country, in which citizens will be able to withdraw money and replenish the account. In them, residents of El Salvador, including, will be consulted on working with cryptocurrencies. The President noted that the branches are already being built. As evidence, he published a number of photographs.

Snapshots of the construction of El Salvador’s crypto-focused bank branches. Source: microblogging Nayiba Bukele

We will remind, earlier analysts of Bank of America told how the legalization of bitcoin will help El Salvador.