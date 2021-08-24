Emma Stone: biography, photo, personal life, filmography

Photo: UGC

The name Emma Stone in the world of cinema has already become synonymous with the most talented, most popular and highest paid actress. Moreover, at 31, the charismatic girl managed to receive the most prestigious film awards – Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA. Starting her career in 2004, Stone seemed to know exactly what she wanted. The ability to achieve set goals, transform into a variety of images, delight viewers and critics – all this is about Emma Stone.

Emma Stone: biography

Films with Emma Stone are on everyone’s lips today. After one successful picture comes another, and each new work is more and more surprising and fascinating. It is worth noting that the girl chose the path of life herself as a teenager and first convinced her parents, and then the whole world, that she was worthy of being a Hollywood star.

Childhood and youth

Emma is from Scottsdale, Arizona. There she was born and until the age of 15 lived with her younger brother Spencer and her parents. The future actress’s family was by no means creative. But the contractor dad and the housewife mom drew attention to the daughter’s hobby for theater.

At the age of six, little Emma performed her first small role in a school musical. Then she became a member of the studio at the local youth “Theater of the Valley of Youth”. The play “The Wind in the Willows” was her first serious production, followed by “The Princess and the Pea”, “Alice in Wonderland”, “The Little Mermaid”, “Titanic” and others.

By the age of 15, Emma already knew exactly how she wanted to see her future. The persistent girl managed to convince her parents to abandon the standard education and rely on her daughter’s acting career. So Stone and her mother went to conquer Los Angeles.

The first role was waiting for the aspiring star in 2004. She was participating in the reality show “The New Partridge Family”. This was immediately followed by invitations to the series. Within three years, the young actress managed to star in Lucky Louis, Malcolm in the Spotlight, All Tip-Top, or The Life of Zach and Cody. She also took part in auditions for the Heroes project, which she did not pass, which was the first test, but did not cool the desire to build an acting career.

Best Movies

When did the name Emma Stone appear in the big movie? Films with a talented girl began to appear on screens in 2007. The debut was the youth comedy “SuperPertsy”, followed by the pictures “The Naked Drummer” and “The Boys Like It” one after another.

In 2009, Emma starred in the box office comedy Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, where her partners on the set were Matthew McConaughey (Lincoln for a Lawyer, Interstellar) and Michael Douglas (Fatal Attraction, Behind the Candelabra).

Following these works, Stone stepped onto a real star strip and gained popularity thanks to the following tapes:

“Welcome to Zombieland” (2009)

Still from the movie “Welcome to Zombieland”: UGC

The black comedy directed by Ruben Fleischer (“Catch in 30 Minutes”, “Gangster Hunters”) became the first real success of the actress. The film grossed over $ 100 million and has been placed alongside such films as Avatar and Twilight. Saga. Eclipse”.

The funny story of the zombie apocalypse was continued after 10 years. In 2019, her sequel “Zombieland: Control Shot” was released, in which Stone also starred.

“Excellent student of easy virtue” (2010)

Still from the film “Excellent student of easy virtue”: UGC

In this melodramatic comedy, Emma Stone, films and TV series with which the viewer was already familiar, played the main role. Her heroine Olive Pendergast, an ordinary American schoolgirl, finds herself embroiled in a scandalous story in connection with her numerous alleged novels.

For this image, the actress was nominated for a Golden Globe, and the film grossed $ 75 million.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Still from the movie “The Amazing Spider-Man”: UGC

The superhero thriller introduced the whole world to a new acting couple – Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield (“The Social Network”, “For reasons of conscience”). Director Macr Webb (“500 Days of Summer”) has invited the rising star to play the role of Gwen Stacy – the subject of love of the main character of the film.

With fairly calm criticism, the tape was enthusiastically received by the audience, grossed $ 750 million at the box office, and in 2014 was continued with the sequel “The Amazing Spider-Man. High voltage “.

Birdman (2014)

Still from Birdman: UGC

Director Alejandro G. Iñarritu (Babylon, The Survivor) directed a super-successful black tragicomedy with Emma Stone, Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice, Batman) and Edward Norton (Primal Fear, Fight Club) …

The tape was awarded the highest ratings from viewers and critics and became the best film in 2014 according to the Oscar.

La La Land (2016)

Still from the movie “La La Land”: UGC

To date, the most successful actress in her career is the film “La-La-Land”. Watching the film starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling (“The Notebook”, “Drive”) is already worth watching because the musical won six Oscars, five BAFTA awards and all seven Golden Globes for which it was nominated. including her first Oscar for Best Actress, Emma won. The musical picture came out not only at the box office, but also very touching, on which Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone did an excellent job.

Also in Stone’s career, it is worth noting such films as “Friendship Sex” with Justin Timberlake, “This Stupid Love”, “Servant”, “Gangster Hunters”, “Aloha”, “Moonlight Magic”, “Irrational Man”.

In 2017, the biographical sports drama Battle of the Sexes was released with the participation of the actress. A year later, on Netflix, viewers enjoyed the television series Maniac, starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill (The Man Who Changed Everything and The Wolf of Wall Street).

Personal life

Emma Stone, whose “Instagram” is conducted only by her fans, does not particularly advertise the details of her personal life, but does not hide them either. Needless to say, for the most part, the girl’s life is associated with active work in cinema. Therefore, romantic stories with her happened mainly on the set.

The most famous relationship of the red-haired beauty was an affair with Andrew Garfield. The young people met in 2010, then starred together in films about Spider-Man. They met for five years, after which they planned a wedding ceremony in 2015. But a couple of months before the wedding, for unknown reasons, they parted.

The actress plunged into work, and the name Emma Stone flashed on the screens. The girl’s personal life again came to the attention of journalists in 2017. The press was full of news that Dave McCary, a 32-year-old director and screenwriter, became Stone’s new lover. Emma became a member of his popular TV program Saturday Night Live (SNL) in 2016, which, probably, was the beginning of a new relationship.

In 2017, the lovers were seen together several times. The novel received confirmation only in 2019, when the couple appeared at the Golden Globe party and at the Oscar ceremony. For the latter, Emma was nominated for her role in the drama film “Favorite”.

It is still unknown whether Emma Stone, whose awards are becoming more and more significant, will soon marry. The actress is in no hurry with official statements and comments on this matter.

Emma Stone: interesting facts and latest news

What else do we know about an actress named Emma Stone? The Oscar is already in her hands, along with other prestigious film awards. The filmography includes more than 20 films, each of which is worth watching. As for the unexpected and interesting facts, they are as follows:

Emma’s ginger hair color appeared on the set of SuperFathers at the dawn of her acting career. Then the creators of the picture insisted on such a decision. Before that, the girl, blonde by nature, was painted in dark colors.

Stone’s wrist is adorned with a bird’s foot tattoo. Paul McCartney himself made this sketch for the actress, as she and her mother are very fond of the Beatles’ Blackbird song.

Another favorite band of Emma is the Spice Girls. According to the artist, it is from these girls that she learns the so-called maiden power.

Emma Stone, who is 168 cm tall, tries to maintain a weight of about 50 kg. But it is not so easy to keep in shape all the time, so it is very rare to see a star in a swimsuit. But Emma Stone without makeup appears in public quite often and never hesitates to be herself.

At the end of 2017, Forbes magazine placed the artist in 1st place among the highest paid in the world (with an annual earnings of $ 26 million). There is speculation that this fact was the reason for the quarrel between Emma and Jennifer Lawrence (X-Men, The Hunger Games), who previously topped this list.

What is Emma Stone doing now? An ambitious girl cares less about her figure and romance than about her career.

She certainly won’t be satisfied with one Oscar. A worthy attempt in this direction was the already mentioned historical drama “Favorite”, where Stone played a supporting role – Abigail Hill and for the first time starred naked. But in 2019, Emma Stone, whose nominations were so promising, lost an Oscar to Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk).

The most recent work of Emma in the cinema was the sequel to the film “Welcome to Zombieland”, which made her popular ten years ago. In 2020, the star will voice The Croods 2. In the creation of the first part of the history of the ice age, Stone took part in 2013.

In 2021, the premiere of the comedy “Cruella” based on the cult “101 Dalmatians” is expected. In it, Emma will embody the image of Cruella de Ville, who dreamed of a fur coat made of puppy skins.

In modern cinema, Emma Stone has become a shining example of how much can be achieved with desire and self-confidence. Of course, the actress works a lot and grows in front of the viewer, but she does not hold her talent, skill, and ability to charm the audience. And this means that we will hear her name in the nominations for the most prestigious film awards again and again.

