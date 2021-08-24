Emma Stone: biography, photo, personal life, filmography

Tuesday, August 24, 2021
    The name Emma Stone in the world of cinema has already become synonymous with the most talented, most popular and highest paid actress. Moreover, at 31, the charismatic girl managed to receive the most prestigious film awards – Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA. Starting her career in 2004, Stone seemed to know exactly what she wanted. The ability to achieve set goals, transform into a variety of images, delight viewers and critics – all this is about Emma Stone.




