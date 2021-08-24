Emma Stone blabbed about starting a family amid pregnancy rumors

“I am very happy to start my own clan.”







The first rumors about the pregnancy of the 31-year-old actress appeared at the end of September, when the paparazzi spotted her in Los Angeles with her fiancé Dave McCarey: for a walk, Emma Stone chose a jumpsuit that accentuated her rounded belly. A few weeks later, the Oscar winner was again published, and then already her position became obvious.









Neither Emma nor her lover have yet commented on the upcoming replenishment, but in a recent interview, the star admitted that she would be happy to have a large family. Stone opened up during the press tour of the cartoon “The Croods: Housewarming”, in which she voiced one of the heroines.

“I am very happy to start my own clan. Although I don’t think he would be as physically capable as the Croods clan. They’re pretty tough and hectic and I don’t know if my family will be like that, “Stone confessed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

In September, insiders also confirmed that Emma and Dave were secretly married. Celebrities planned to host the wedding in March, but the ceremony was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In May, Stone showed the ring on that same finger and noted that she was lucky to marry a non-toxic man.