Everything We Know About Ariana Grande’s Wedding Look | Vogue Ukraine

In mid-May, singer and Grammy winner Ariana Grande secretly married luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The celebration took place far from prying eyes at the singer’s home in Montecito, California. Now the first wedding photos and more detailed information about Ariana’s wedding dress, the design of which the singer entrusted to the legendary Vera Wong, have appeared.

At the Met Gala a few years ago, Ariana and Vera entered into a very important agreement: at a fashion ball, Vera promised that when the time came, she would create a wedding look for Ariana … and the famous designer kept her word. As a result, Ariana shone at her wedding in a custom-made white silk charmeuse bustier dress with a high waist and sculpted neckline. An elegant dress with a deep cut on the back emphasized Grande’s fragile and slender figure. The bridal outfit was complemented by a delicate shoulder-length veil accentuated by a satin bow that was positioned on her signature high ponytail.

In general, the wedding look, brought to perfection by stylist Mimi Cuttrell, resembled the outfit that Audrey Hepburn so famous wore in the movie “Funny Face”. The singer wore Lorraine Schwartz pearl and diamond earrings to complement her engagement ring. Josh Liu worked on her perfectly styled hair, while makeup artist Ash K. Holm was responsible for her natural makeup with raised eyebrows and beautiful winged eyeliner.









The ceremony was closed, with fewer than 20 close friends and family gathered to watch the couple, who began dating in January 2020 and got engaged the following December, said a cherished “Yes” to each other in a candlelit room. As the lyrics of “Thank U, Next” predicted, Ariana’s mother, Joan Grande, married her off, although in real life she did so with her daughter’s father, Ed. Butera. Fiance Dalton Gomez, dressed in a Tom Ford suit, was waiting for his bride under romantic floral decorations. The couple then took vows, making a commitment to live happily ever after.

