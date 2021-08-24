https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20210820/Dzhigan-v-kurse-fanaty-Samoylovoy-uvereny-chto-ona-zhdet-pyatogo-rebenka-252629445.html

“Dzhigan in the know?”: Fans of Samoilova are sure that she is expecting a fifth child

“Dzhigan in the know?”: Fans of Samoilova are sure that she is expecting a fifth child

A popular blogger and mother of many children intrigued fans: on the Web they talk about Oksana’s possible pregnancy 08/20/2021, Sputnik Georgia

2021-08-20T12: 09 + 0400

2021-08-20T12: 09 + 0400

2021-08-20T12: 34 + 0400

Show Business

news

jigan

show business – news, scandals, stories

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdn1.img.sputnik-georgia.com/img/07e5/08/14/252629391_0:123:2049:1282_1920x0_80_0_0_eb82e1c771f705921fdb7355c801da1d.jpg

TBILISI, 20 Aug – Sputnik. The wife of rapper Dzhigan, Oksana Samoilova, provoked rumors on the Web: fans are sure that the Instagram star is expecting a fifth child. A couple of weeks ago, Samoilova and Dzhigan went with their family to the island of Crete. Despite the fact that the blogger actively shared the video in Stories, not many photos appeared in the feed itself. But the other day Oksana corrected herself and shared a shot with the children, which interested the fans. “Today is our final dinner on the island, and I am glad of it more than ever. Tomorrow, finally, home. And the question of the day – how many children are in the photo?” – asked the star of the subscribers. Fans took the blogger’s request as a hint that there are not four children in the photo, but five – together with the baby who lives in Samoilova’s stomach. Some of them immediately began to congratulate Dzhigan and his wife on the early addition to the family: “Are you pregnant?”; “4, but 5th in the belly”; “Pregnant on the fifth?”; “May I congratulate you?”; “Does Djigan know?”; “Congratulations to future parents”; “5? Go to the record!”, – wrote the fans.

Sputnik Georgia [email protected] +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

2021

Sputnik Georgia [email protected] +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

news

ru_KA

Sputnik Georgia [email protected] +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”







https://cdn1.img.sputnik-georgia.com/img/07e5/08/14/252629391_0:59:2049:1346_1920x0_80_0_0_9100192e7b4b6e6c55cac8b299e55a78.jpg

Sputnik Georgia [email protected] +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

Sputnik Georgia [email protected] +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

show business, news, djigan