MOSCOW, July 16 / Radio Sputnik. Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie went shopping with her 16-year-old daughter Zakhara without a bra. She was dressed in black leather pants and a see-through top that hugged her chest. Fans called the cheeky image of the idol “The old Angie is back.” Before the birth of her first child, Jolie loved to try on different looks. But in recent years, she has only worn long skirts and modest dresses. Earlier, Sputnik radio reported that Angelina Jolie was on the verge of ruin due to divorce. Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.
