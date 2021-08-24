Grayscale Boosts Ethereum Investment To $ 10 Billion | Blockchain24

Ethereum makes up a significant portion of Grayscale’s portfolio of cryptoasset management. A recent report shows that Grayscale now has over 3 million ETH under management (AUM), which is over $ 10 billion. This makes the asset manager one of the largest Ethereum holders in the space.

The Asset Manager has been gradually increasing his ETH holdings, adding almost 20,000 ETH to his portfolio back in February. The latest documents show that the New York-based asset manager has increased his crypto holdings since the last report, bringing the value of all assets under management to $ 41.4 billion from $ 33 billion.

Ethereum is not the only interest

The fund started out by providing investors with the opportunity to invest in bitcoins through the stock market. But over the years, Grayscale has added more cryptoassets to its offering to provide investors with more opportunities to enter the markets. Grayscale cryptocurrency governance extends to many cryptocurrencies. The assets in his care range from Bitcoin to Ethereum, Litecoin, Ethereum Classic and many more.









In addition to 10 billion ETH and 29 billion BTC, Grayscale also has over $ 700 million worth of Ethereum Classic and over $ 300 million worth of Litecoin in its portfolio. The size of the assets under management makes Grayscale the world’s largest cryptocurrency asset manager.

Grayscale also dived into the DeFi world back in July when it launched a new DeFi fund. This fund was the first in the history of the company, but became the second diversified product fund. This fund was based on the Coindex DeFi Index.

Highest asset under management

Although Ethereum makes up a significant portion of the asset manager’s portfolio, Bitcoin remains at the top of the list. Grayscale’s Bitcoin holdings are over 640,000 coins, which is nearly $ 30 billion. It makes up the largest part of the assets under management in the portfolio. The asset manager’s Ethereum holdings put ETH in second place in his portfolio after Bitcoin.

Confidence has also benefited from the current bullish rally that has shaken the market. Ethereum’s price has skyrocketed in just the past three weeks. After seeing the price of a digital asset plummet above $ 3,000, a price point that it was unable to break after the asset’s all-time high fell.

Ethereum’s price is over $ 3,200 at the time of this writing, with a 0.71% price change in 24 hours.