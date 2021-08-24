Hayley Bieber supported Selena Gomez on Instagram

Hayley Bieber / Selena Gomez

Recently, the American magazine Elle presented a new issue, the main character of which was 29-year-old Selena Gomez. A few days ago, the cover of the latest issue with the singer was published on the official Instagram account of the publication. And among those who liked her was 24-year-old Hayley Bieber – the wife of 27-year-old Justin Bieber, former lover Gomez, parting with whom the singer was very upset.

Hayley limited herself to only a heart, not commenting on the pictures, but her complimentary gesture towards Selena did not go unnoticed by netizens.

It is worth noting that Hayley and Selena often try to knock their heads together. Fans of Gomez, not resigned to the fact that Bieber chose Haley and married her, once even began to attack the model on her blog, flooding her with comments about Selene.



Justin and Hailey Bieber

Gomez, although she sang openly about the relationship and the difficult breakup with Bieber in her songs, never said anything bad about Haley in public. On the contrary, she even stood up to her defense when she saw haters attacking Haley on the network.

I am not a supporter of women being knocked together. And I will never be like this. So please be kind to everyone – Gomez addressed her fans.



Selena Gomez

Gomez met with Bieber for several years. True, they repeatedly parted and converged again. The couple finally broke up in 2018, and a few months after breaking up with the singer, the musician proposed to Hayley. They also did not delay the wedding and got married two months after the engagement.









Fans of Gomez still cannot come to terms with the fact that her relationship with Bieber has come to an end, as well as accept the fact that Justin married Haley so quickly, while he was with Selena for many years.



Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber