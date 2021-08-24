Hayley Bieber supports Selena Gomez despite rumors of feud

The model liked the Instagram post dedicated to the singer’s interview.

Model Hailey Bieber liked the post on Instagram dedicated to the September issue of Elle magazine, where the photo shoot of singer Selena Gomez was revealed. Fans noticed this and decided that 24-year-old Haley and 29-year-old Selena were still on good terms, and with the help of Haley’s like, Haley praised the singer’s new achievements.

– After several difficult years of struggling with health problems and grief @SelenaGomez came to herself spiritually and creatively, – wrote in the official account of the magazine.









The August 19 post that Hayley liked has photos of Selena Gomez attached. This isn’t the first time Hayley has liked the singer’s posts on social media. In 2019, Baldwin liked the post about the release of Selena’s song Rare, and also liked the photo of Selena posted by makeup artist Hang Wango.

History of the issue

Selena Gomez started dating Justin Bieber in 2010. The lovers parted and reconciled until 2017, and in the summer of 2018, Bieber called Hailey Baldwin in marriage. In the same year, Baldwin married Bieber. Fans of Selena Gomez hated Hailey Bieber for allegedly beating off her friend’s fiancé. Such suspicions in him caused the song Lose You to Love Me, in which Selena sang: “You replaced our relationship with others in two months, as if it were so easy.” Haley responded by saying that after breaking up with Gomez, Bieber was alone for a while, like her, then they talked a lot, and the romance began.

