Jennifer Aniston criticizes Friends’ Rachel Green’s wardrobe

Не совсем модная икона.

And although Rachel Green never had fame, for example, Carrie Bradshaw, women in the late 1990s still looked up to her, then it seemed, impeccable sense of style.

In her Instagram stories on Thursday, the 52-year-old actress poked fun at the sleeveless turtleneck top she wore during the two-hour HBO Max special, pointing out that the look is very similar to that of her iconic heroine for ten seasons. ” Friends ”.

Aniston first shared a funny cartoon from the publication New yorker, which calls into question the practicality of the top. The picture shows a woman pointing with a knife at her shirt and shouting: “What season are you for?”

The next slide showed a photo collage of Aniston wearing the same style in various episodes of Friends, as well as a photo of the star wearing a black sleeveless turtleneck during the reunion. Aniston signed the post with an emoticon featuring a blonde shrugging shoulders.

On Tuesday, Aniston invited Friends fans to take a look behind the scenes of a special episode of the show by posting previously unreleased footage from the set.

Among the photos were selfies of the actress with all five of her former colleagues – David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

“Still enjoying the love of the Friends reunion,” Aniston captioned an Instagram post. “Thank you to each of you ❤️⁣” “Swipe right to see … The countless number of selfies taken with us …”, the actress joked.







Earlier in June, Aniston talked about what she experienced when she again took to the set of the cult sitcom for the first time in 17 years.

“In a way, it was a big blow to the heart,” Aniston Gail King said during a performance on SiriusXM’s Gayle King.

The Emmy winner, who won her trophy for her role as Rachel Greene on Friends, then told King why the experience of being on set sparked all these feelings.

“You have to remember that we weren’t there all this time,” Aniston began. In fact, the last time all the actors were on the same set was when they were filming the final episode almost 20 years ago. “This time was very specific. We were saying goodbye to something very special for us, even though we didn’t want to. However, we understood that the time had come, ”said Aniston. “Our life was ahead. We had a future ahead of us. It seemed that time had stopped and we were traveling in time. “

Friends: Reunion is currently airing on HBO Max.