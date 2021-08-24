Kim Kardashian disgraced her beautiful sisters by showing how they looked before plastic surgery

Kim Kardashian has published dirt on the sisters. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

The Kardashian sisters are real Instagram stars: each of them has a hundred million fans in their subscribers. To become “dream girls”, they spent a lot of time and money, having undergone more than one plastic surgery. None of the sisters likes to remember this. It is not surprising that when one of them – Kim Kardashian – suddenly shared on her page an archived snapshot, in which all members of the star family look the way nature created them, a family scandal erupted.

An old photo posted by Kim shows her surrounded by sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. And if Kim herself in the photo already looks like a picture – she had already managed to go under the surgeon’s knife, then Kylie and Kendall were still awkward angular teenagers, not at all like those beauties they have become now.

Babies at Benihana Photo:

Kylie is the youngest billionaire on the planet to make her fortune selling cosmetics. Kendall is the highest paid supermodel on the planet. So the photo of Kim came as a rather unpleasant surprise for them.

– Remove it immediately! – Kylie demanded in the comments as soon as she saw the picture. In response, Kim only laughed it off and, of course, did not delete anything.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner before and now. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

Kylie’s anger is quite understandable: the 23-year-old star had to work hard on herself – and if we compare her pictures then and now, we will see that we are facing two completely different people. But the results were worth it. A model and owner of her own cosmetics brand takes from 1 million dollars for one advertising post on Instagram! The number of her subscribers is impressive – 196 million. In the latest Forbes ranking, Kylie Jenner took first place in the list of the richest young celebrities on the planet. The financial publication estimated her total fortune at $ 900 million. In the past year alone, Kylie earned almost 166 million. Her income comes from filming the reality show “The Kardashian Family” (which, however, is living out its last days), the sale of her own line of cosmetics and advertising contracts. Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics brand has only been around for a few years, but has achieved impressive success during that time.









Kylie Jenner has become a completely different person. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

Her sister Kendall Jenner is today called the most beautiful of the Kardashian clan. The 24-year-old fashion model topped the Forbes rating: the publication estimated that she earned $ 22.5 million in a year. She collaborates with such well-known brands as Estee Lauder, Adidas, Calvin Klein and other brands.

As a child, Kendall Jenner was shy about her appearance. Today she is the richest model on the planet. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

But the most passionate plastic fan in the picture is 36-year-old Chloe. Chloe was once the ugliest of her curvy clan. She was the largest of the sisters, overweight and not very attractive. But when you have the money and the best plastic surgeons on the planet are at your service, everything can be solved. She dyed her hair a golden brown color, lost a lot of weight and got very tanned. If you look at old photos of Chloe, it seems that she has become a completely different person.

“She has a new face every year,” the followers write in the comments and try to understand how this can be.

Khloe Kardashian has changed the most. Every year she has a new face. Photo: social networks.

The secret is simple: firstly, Chloe has lost a lot of weight – as much as 27 kilograms. Secondly, she underwent a lot of plastic surgeries, trying to make her face more doll-like and graceful – like her older sister Kim. And thirdly, when taking pictures for Instagram, Chloe uses special filters, and then also corrects the image using Photoshop. As a result, her insta image is very different from what she is in reality.

Surgeons claim that the famous figure of Kim is the work of surgeons who pumped fat from the sides into her ass. Photo: EAST NEWS

However, the most scandalous of all the sisters, Kim Kardashian, also owes her beauty to plastic surgeons. Kim assures that after the last birth, she gained 20 kilograms in 3.5 months. Like, she was on the Atkins diet and did not get out of the gym – and this is the result. Professional surgeons, of course, do not believe her: it is quite obvious that Kim’s stunning figure is the result of plastic surgery. The models carried out the so-called lipomodelling – when excess fat is pumped from one place to another. According to professionals, Kim removed the fat from the waist and thighs by moving it to the buttocks. This explains the star’s wasp waist with rather impressive hips. A similar procedure from the best surgeons on the planet (and Kardashian, of course, uses the services of the most expensive doctors) costs about 150 thousand dollars.